Corinth teacher involved in previous testing problem resigns

CORINTH — A Corinth Elementary School teacher has resigned after the district brought formal disciplinary charges against her for the second time in four years.

The Corinth Board of Education accepted the resignation of Stacia Sheehan at its Nov. 18 meeting.

The district had brought disciplinary charges against Sheehan. Because she had tenure, school officials had started a formal disciplinary process under Section 3020-a of state Education Law.

Sheehan had denied the charges and a hearing on the matter was in progress. However, both parties decided to resolve the case through a settlement agreement.

The district will continue to pay Sheehan through Feb. 28. Her annual salary is $90,534, according to SeeThroughNY.net.

Sheehan also will receive health insurance benefits through June 30, according to the agreement, which was obtained by The Post-Star through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Neither side admits any wrongdoing as part of the settlement and both parties agreed to waive further proceedings.