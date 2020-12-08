Corinth teacher involved in previous testing problem resigns

CORINTH — A Corinth Elementary School teacher has resigned after the district brought formal disciplinary charges against her for the second time in four years.
The Corinth Board of Education accepted the resignation of Stacia Sheehan at its Nov. 18 meeting.
The district had brought disciplinary charges against Sheehan. Because she had tenure, school officials had started a formal disciplinary process under Section 3020-a of state Education Law.
Sheehan had denied the charges and a hearing on the matter was in progress. However, both parties decided to resolve the case through a settlement agreement.
The district will continue to pay Sheehan through Feb. 28. Her annual salary is $90,534, according to SeeThroughNY.net.
Sheehan also will receive health insurance benefits through June 30, according to the agreement, which was obtained by The Post-Star through a Freedom of Information Law request.
Neither side admits any wrongdoing as part of the settlement and both parties agreed to waive further proceedings.
“The parties acknowledge that this agreement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not to be construed as an admission of guilt or liability on the part of any named person or party herein; and further agree that there were no findings that the employee violated any district policies and neither the execution of this agreement nor Ms. Sheehan’s resignation shall constitute an admission of guilt in any way,” according to the settlement.
The settlement agreement does not mention the type of misconduct. Neither Superintendent of Schools Mark Stratton nor Sheehan returned messages seeking comment on the matter.
Sheehan was teaching kindergarten this year, according to the district’s website.
She was teaching third-grade in 2016, when she was suspended for six months. She was placed on paid leave that April after the district investigated allegations that Sheehan took improper actions during the administration of the state math and English tests for the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 school years.
The state invalidated the math and English test results taken by the third-grade students as a result of the “misadministration.”
The exact nature of the problem was not specified, but the state says examples of misadministration can include giving inappropriate help to students, permitting students to use calculators or electronic devices, giving inappropriate accommodations to students or a variety of other situations.
The district brought formal charges against Sheehan in that case. She denied the allegations and the parties reached a settlement in which she was issued a letter of reprimand.
Her paid suspension was changed to unpaid effective Sept. 20, 2016, and she was allowed to return to work after Oct. 31. She also had to pay a $1,500 fine.
The agreement said she was being given a “last chance” and the district would seek to fire her if there was another issue.
