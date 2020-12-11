Cool Insuring Agency acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

QUEENSBURY — The Cool Insuring Agency has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., both companies announced on Friday.

Gallagher is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is a global brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mike Grasso, vice president of Cool Insuring Agency, said nothing immediately will change. All of the people in the Queensbury and Latham offices are staying, he said.

Grasso said Cool Insuring had been approached by many firms in the last 10 years. The partners decided that now was the time because some of them are getting older and one has retired, he said.

“This ensures longevity,” he said. “We just wanted to protect the agency and make sure it didn’t get bought out by somebody who was going to take away the offices and not maintain the customer base here. We’re really in tune with our customers.”

Grasso said the merger will give Cool Insuring Agency the ability to underwrite policies in every state of the union and internationally.

Gallagher is a $5.7 billion company with 33,000 employees across the world in 950 offices in 49 countries, according to Grasso.