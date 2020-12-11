Cool Insuring Agency acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

QUEENSBURY — The Cool Insuring Agency has been acquired by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., both companies announced on Friday.
Gallagher is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is a global brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Mike Grasso, vice president of Cool Insuring Agency, said nothing immediately will change. All of the people in the Queensbury and Latham offices are staying, he said.
Grasso said Cool Insuring had been approached by many firms in the last 10 years. The partners decided that now was the time because some of them are getting older and one has retired, he said.
“This ensures longevity,” he said. “We just wanted to protect the agency and make sure it didn’t get bought out by somebody who was going to take away the offices and not maintain the customer base here. We’re really in tune with our customers.”
Grasso said the merger will give Cool Insuring Agency the ability to underwrite policies in every state of the union and internationally.
Gallagher is a $5.7 billion company with 33,000 employees across the world in 950 offices in 49 countries, according to Grasso.
“It’s going to give us market clout, and it’s going to give us entry to a lot of markets that we don’t have, such as trucking, energy. There are some very specific markets that are very hard to break into.”
That being said, Grasso said the company is still very committed to the local economy and local clients.
“Nothing is going to change for them. They’re going to be dealing with the same people. It’s going to allow us to go to the next level,” he said.
The local agency will be known as Cool-Gallagher for a while before changing to the Gallagher branding.
As for Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, Grasso said the company is committed for another year for the arena naming rights. The Glens Falls Civic Center changed to the Cool Insuring Arena name in 2017.
The Cool Insuring Agency was founded in 1857 and provides commercial, personal and life and health insurance and consulting services to clients in the Northeast.
It specializes in serving construction and health care clients, as well as governments and municipalities, according to a news release. Those clients account for more than half of its revenues.
The firm is named after a former mayor of Glens Falls.
President Anthony Mashuta and Senior Vice President Ira Neifeld will continue to operate from their current locations with their associates.
They will be under the direction of Patrick Kennedy, head of Gallagher’s Northeast Region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Tom Belmont Jr., head of Gallagher’s Atlantic Region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.
“Cool Insuring Agency has operated for more than 160 years and is viewed as the premier independent agency in upstate New York. Their specialties align closely with our construction, health care, senior living and public entity practices,” said J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., chairman, president and CEO, in a news release.
