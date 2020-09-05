Consumers turn homes into office and recreations spaces

The home has replaced the office, the gym and the classroom, as businesses scramble to keep up with the shifts in demand that the COVID-19 lockdown has created.

Consumers are buying everything from swimming pools and fire pits to home exercise equipment and laptop computers as they work, study, exercise and relax in one place.

When they travel, many are opting for recreational vehicles that get them where they're going without the worry of finding a hotel room when they arrive. Camping, boating and hiking are popular this year, thanks at least in part to the ease of maintaining social distance. Besides, events and attractions that in the past drew crowds are off-limits.

Outdoor dining has taken off, and in some cities streets are closed on the busier evenings so that restaurants can set up tables and chairs. It remains to be seen how much cold customers can take before winter temperatures force them back indoors.