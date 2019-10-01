{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Sophia Constantine has joined Roohan Realty as a marketing assistant/photographer.

Constantine graduated from Niskayuna High School in 2015 and received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from The College of Saint Rose.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She formerly worked in digital marketing at Northeastern Fine Jewelry.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments