SOUTH GLENS FALLS — More and more community events are making their post-pandemic debut this summer, and the list now includes the Village and Town Wide Garage Sale returning to South Glens Falls and Moreau this weekend.
Bargain-hunters from all over are invited to traverse throughout the neighborhoods of South Glens Falls and Moreau to find tables topped with treasures on Saturday and Sunday.
What started as a village event, spearheaded by the South Glens Falls Village Enhancement Committee, grew to incorporate the town of Moreau as well in 2011, and quickly became a staple kickoff to summer in the area. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced village and town officials to formally cancel the event in recent years. Even so, the tradition lived on and now it’s back in full swing.
“Even during the pandemic, people were still setting up that first weekend in June,” said Jeanne Gutheil, former senior programming director at the Moreau Community Center, which at one time sponsored the event. “It’s just a good thing to have people come into our community, because I’m proud of our community.”
This year, the list of participating sellers includes nearly 100 stops throughout the village and town. Boy Scout Troop 99 will hold a fundraiser at the Moreau Community Center. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Adirondack Friends Meeting will serve BBQ pulled chicken or pork sandwiches for $6, and homemade mac and cheese for $3.
Now that it’s back on the books, Gutheil said she hopes the community garage sale will grow even bigger and better than it was before.
“It’s to bring people into our community,” she reiterated. “We revived it. The whole idea is it’s been revived.”
Gutheil said most sellers will open for business around 9 a.m., and typically will pack up around 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, but some will likely stay open longer. Complete lists of sale locations will be available at The Peppermill Family Restaurant, Common Roots, Sorrentino’s Delicatessen & Market, the South Glens Falls Cumberland Farms, Stewart’s Shops and the Moreau Community Center.
