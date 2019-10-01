WHITEHALL — Community Bank N.A. has announced that it is relocating its Whitehall branch down the street.
The branch will move from its current location at 118 Main St. to 92 Main St.
The new facility will be 100% handicapped accessible, have a 24-hour ATM and have a brighter and better layout, according to a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The new location is under renovation and will be open for normal business hours on Oct. 28. The staff is making the move to the new location.
Community Bank has been part of the community since 2008 when it acquired the branch from Citizens Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.