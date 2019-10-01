{{featured_button_text}}
WHITEHALL — Community Bank N.A. has announced that it is relocating its Whitehall branch down the street.

The branch will move from its current location at 118 Main St. to 92 Main St.

The new facility will be 100% handicapped accessible, have a 24-hour ATM and have a brighter and better layout, according to a news release.

The new location is under renovation and will be open for normal business hours on Oct. 28. The staff is making the move to the new location.

Community Bank has been part of the community since 2008 when it acquired the branch from Citizens Bank.

