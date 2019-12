WHITEHALL — The Community Bank N.A. branch in Whitehall will celebrate its grand reopening on Thursday.

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the branch’s new location at 92 Main St. The business moved from 118 Main St.

The new location is 100% handicapped accessible, has a 24-hour cash-dispensing ATM and features a brighter and more customer-friendly layout, according to a news release.

