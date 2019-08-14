Common Roots to break ground on new brewery this week

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Common Roots is set to break ground this week on its new brewery, as the company rebuilds from a devastating fire.
The site at 58 Saratoga Ave. has been cleared. The damaged building and apartment building next door have been demolished and trees have been removed from the site.
“It looks like everything is going to fall into place and we should start seeing some of the work being done for the foundation,” said co-owner Bert Weber.
The brewery was struck by fire on March 25, which severely damaged the facility. The fire was caused by an exhaust pipe that vented hot air out of the brewing equipment.
Brewery officials are going forward with their plan to construct a new 14,000-square-foot building — nearly triple the size of the former 5,000-square-foot old building. There will also be more available parking.
There will be two additional silos to join the existing one remaining on site. Two of the silos will hold base malt and the third will hold carbon dioxide used in the brew-making process.
There will be a glass wall separating the brew-making area from the full-service restaurant to allow patrons to observe the process. There will also be a larger outdoor beer garden and a private event space.
Brewery officials are hoping to open the new facility in March.
Common Roots is currently operating out of a temporary tap room at 30 Saratoga Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.