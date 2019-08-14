{{featured_button_text}}
Common Roots to break ground on new brewery this week

The groundbreaking for Common Roots' new brewery is set to take place this week now that the site at 58 Saratoga Road has been cleared in South Glens Falls.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Common Roots is set to break ground this week on its new brewery, as the company rebuilds from a devastating fire.

The site at 58 Saratoga Ave. has been cleared. The damaged building and apartment building next door have been demolished and trees have been removed from the site.

“It looks like everything is going to fall into place and we should start seeing some of the work being done for the foundation,” said co-owner Bert Weber.

The brewery was struck by fire on March 25, which severely damaged the facility. The fire was caused by an exhaust pipe that vented hot air out of the brewing equipment.

Brewery officials are going forward with their plan to construct a new 14,000-square-foot building — nearly triple the size of the former 5,000-square-foot old building. There will also be more available parking.

There will be two additional silos to join the existing one remaining on site. Two of the silos will hold base malt and the third will hold carbon dioxide used in the brew-making process.

There will be a glass wall separating the brew-making area from the full-service restaurant to allow patrons to observe the process. There will also be a larger outdoor beer garden and a private event space.

Brewery officials are hoping to open the new facility in March.

Common Roots is currently operating out of a temporary tap room at 30 Saratoga Ave.

