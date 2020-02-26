Common Roots targeting late April-early May opening for rebuilt brewery

SOUTH GLENS FALLS— Common Roots’ new restaurant and brewery is taking root.
The shell of the new 14,000-square-foot facility has been completed and the building enclosed.
Now, the owners can turn the space into a brewery and restaurant.
“We started moving equipment in last week — basically all hands on deck,” said co-founder Christian Weber. “We have a great team to work with.”
Weber said the owners are targeting late April or early May for a soft opening and then will hold a grand opening celebration in the summer.
Weber and his father, Bert Weber, on Tuesday showed off progress on the two-story building, which is nearly triple the size of its former 5,000-square-foot home.
The restaurant portion fronts Route 9. Patrons will be able to enjoy a large open seating area with wooden beams and exposed brick. Christian Weber said they are going for a “rustic industrial look.”
People sitting in the seats in the back left portion of the restaurant will be able to look into the brewing area.
“We wanted people to feel like they were sitting right in the middle of our production area,” he said.
The massive tanks will occupy one wall of the building. There will be a total of three silos on site. Two of the silos will hold base malt and the third will hold carbon dioxide used in the brew-making process.
Unlike the old location, the new facility will have a full kitchen. There will also be a larger outdoor beer garden with seating and people will be able to place orders there.
You have free articles remaining.
The new restaurant will be able to seat 350 people and there will be a separate room for private functions.
The second floor will house administrative offices.
The cost of the project is $6 million including all fixtures and equipment.
The project has come a long way from the devastating fire on March 25 that occurred as work on an expansion was just starting.
Christian Weber said the fire gave his family a chance to start from scratch with the design and incorporate a number of green-energy features.
“It’s going to be an energy-efficient building,” he said.
These features include installing photovoltaic panels to harness solar energy to power hot water tanks and heaters and generate power for the grid.
“The roof is ideal for solar collection,” Bert Weber said.
Bert Weber said the temporary taproom set up at 30 Saratoga Ave. has been a success.
“It keeps us in contact with our customers,” he said.
Christian Weber added that the temporary taproom has allowed Common Roots to keep its 20 employees working. The community was very generous with donations after the fire. Those funds were used to help out the employees during the transition before the taproom was opened.
They are using local contractors and vendors. Phinney Design Group is the architect and the general contractor is V&H Construction.
“We’re really proud of keeping everything in the community,” Christian Weber said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.