Common Roots targeting late April-early May opening for rebuilt brewery

SOUTH GLENS FALLS— Common Roots’ new restaurant and brewery is taking root.

The shell of the new 14,000-square-foot facility has been completed and the building enclosed.

Now, the owners can turn the space into a brewery and restaurant.

“We started moving equipment in last week — basically all hands on deck,” said co-founder Christian Weber. “We have a great team to work with.”

Weber said the owners are targeting late April or early May for a soft opening and then will hold a grand opening celebration in the summer.

Weber and his father, Bert Weber, on Tuesday showed off progress on the two-story building, which is nearly triple the size of its former 5,000-square-foot home.

The restaurant portion fronts Route 9. Patrons will be able to enjoy a large open seating area with wooden beams and exposed brick. Christian Weber said they are going for a “rustic industrial look.”

People sitting in the seats in the back left portion of the restaurant will be able to look into the brewing area.

“We wanted people to feel like they were sitting right in the middle of our production area,” he said.