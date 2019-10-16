QUEENSBURY — The Comfort Suites on Route 9 in Queensbury will close on Monday.
General Manager George Stark said his family, which has owned the 98-room hotel for 13 years, is looking to pursue other options.
“We’ve been trying to sell it. We had a buyer,” he said.
That deal did not go forward, but Stark believes that the hotel, which is next to the Lumberjack Pass miniature golf attraction, will not be vacant next season.
“Somebody will be taking it over and we don’t know their timeline or intentions,” he said.
Stark said he is not sure if the new owners would keep it under the Comfort Suites brand. They may want to upgrade the facility and put their touches on the property, he said.
The Starks also own the Mohican Motel just up the road.
The Starks' parent company for the Comfort Suites property, Royal Hospitality LLC, had experienced financial issues about nine years ago. It had filed a bankruptcy petition in state Supreme Court in 2010 to stave off a foreclosure lawsuit from CIT Lending Services Corp., which put up the money to build the hotel in 2006.
Royal Hospitality took out a $5.255 million mortgage in 2006 and another $1.845 million in 2007 for a total of $7.1 million worth of debt.
The holder of the mortgage is now Stabilis Master Fund III LLC, which filed a foreclosure notice in July 2018. The notice does not say how much is still owed.
Stark denied the property is in foreclosure.
“We were successful. There is a lot of debt,” he said.
Royal Hospitality does not owe any back taxes to the county, according to the Warren County Treasurer’s Office. However, Queensbury Receiver of Taxes Caroline Barber said the property owner has not paid the Queensbury school taxes due last month.
