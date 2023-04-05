GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Bank and Trust Company has announced promotions of two executives.

Wendy Lanzone has been named the senior vice president, customer experience and director of deposit and loan services. Daniel Segrell was appointed senior vice president, director of consumer lending.

Lanzone is responsible for promoting digital strategy and operational efficiency, while collaborating with other business units and leaders at the bank to identify opportunity areas to improve and promote the customer experience.

She has nearly 35 years of experience, with extensive management, electronic and deposit services practice. Lanzone has been with Glens Falls National Bank for 13 years, starting as assistant vice president and manager of the Electronic Banking Department. Most recently, she was vice president, director of deposit and loan services.

In his new role, Mr. Segrell is responsible for working with consumer lending teams and collaborating with other departments throughout the bank in support of continued loan growth, efficient operations and enhancing the customer experience.

Segrell joined the bank in 1990. Throughout his tenure with the bank, he has held various credit and lending positions, and was most recently senior vice president and director of indirect lending.