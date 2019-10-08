QUEENSBURY — Changes are coming to the outlets on Route 9.
Developer David Kenny is proposing to downsize a project that would construct a new building in front of the Clarion Inn & Suites Hotel. The original plan called for a 12,000-square-foot space. The new proposal calls for a 5,000-square-foot retail space for two tenants.
One drive-through would be built, and there would be a space for an additional drive-through, if needed, according to the application.
“We’re not going to put up a big building,” he said.
When asked if there were restaurant tenants lined up for the space, Kenny said “We’re talking to somebody. Nothing to announce yet.”
The cost of the project is about $1.5 million. Construction should be completed by 2021, according to the application.
The site was formerly the location of the Olde Post Grille, which was demolished in May 2018. The restaurant had closed in 2016 and the site had not attracted a new operator.
In addition, Kenny is resubmitting an application to remove the front portion of Adirondack Outlets, where Under Armour and Timberland are located, and build a 12,000-square-foot building south of the existing plaza. Kenny received approval for the project in April 2018, but that approval has expired.
Kenny said the project is a reconfiguration of the site to improve traffic flow. The buildings will be moved farther away from Route 9, with a 75-foot setback instead of the current 65 feet.
The Queensbury Planning Board will review both projects at its meeting on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Queensbury Senior Center.
Kenny said he has nothing new to report from continued efforts to market the empty plaza that he built north of the Clarion Inn & Suites near the Route 149 interchange.
