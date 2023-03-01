SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Economic Development Corp. has announced that Julia Chambers has joined the team as its projects and grants coordinator.

Chambers brings more than 10 years of experience in administrative coordination, including event management, budgeting and financial tracking, and administrative support. She earned her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Rochester.

As projects and grants coordinator, Chambers will provide financial reporting to support the organization’s lending and technical assistance programs as well as track and maintain compliance with grant awards.

Raised in the Adirondacks, Chambers has recently moved back and said she is eager to enjoy some of her favorite pursuits, such as hiking, skiing and participating in the local community.

“I am excited to join the team at the Adirondack Economic Development Corporation and look forward to helping small businesses in the area,” she said in a press release.

“We are so excited to have Julia onboard with our team,” AEDC Executive Director Victoria Duley added. “Her skills are a huge asset to managing our growing programs and to service our client small businesses and partners. Julia and her spouse are happy to be newly resettled in the Adirondacks and we are fortunate to have them here.”

For more information about the Adirondack Economic Development Corp., visit www.aedconline.com.