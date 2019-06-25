GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its Leadership Adirondack program 2019-20.
The program is open to employees of ARCC member businesses. Applications are due by July 3 and will be reviewed by an advisory committee made up of Leadership Adirondack program alumni.
The program provides skill development and community immersion experiences that allow participants to grow personally and professionally as they explore issues and opportunities in Warren and Washington counties, according to a news release.
For more information on the program, tuition costs, eligibility and the application, visit www.adirondackchamber.org/leadership-adirondack.
