Car dealers move toward normal, but have learned during pandemic

With necessity being the mother of invention, auto dealerships have learned some things about how to improve their business models during the coronavirus pandemic. Still, they are grateful for the latest permission from the state to get their businesses more toward normal.
Car dealers in New York now may have customers see vehicles in-person, by appointment only.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo initially ordered employees in non-essential businesses to work from home on March 20, that left only the service departments still physically in dealerships. After some lobbying from the automotive industry, dealerships were allowed to show cars by photos or video chats, and then make arrangements for customers to purchase them at the dealerships using all health guidelines and social distancing.
Then, Empire State Development, the agency responsible for setting the rules during the pandemic, said that dealerships were allowed to have customers take test drives of vehicles and, most recently, allowing customers to see cars in the showroom by appointment.
J.P. Garvey, sales manager at Garvey Auto Group, said customers were understanding.
“Our customers responded well with that. Everyone wanted to stay safe,” Garvey said.
Naturally, all dealerships must sanitize the vehicles thoroughly before and after test drives and the in-person appointments. But even before then, changes were made.
“I don’t know about other dealerships, but we rejiggered our setup, spaced out the service room, moved some of the cars out to help with keeping social distance, and we’ve been using masks, PPEs, the whole bit,” Garvey said.
Other things done by area dealerships include acrylic separators, arrows on the floor to guide customers and the staggering of times so that there is adequate time for disinfecting and cleaning.
When dealers could only show cars virtually, it changed how they did business, but business got done nonetheless.
“Between emails and FaceTime videos, we’ve narrowed it down to buttoning up the numbers agreeable to both of us,” said Pete Carusone, director of operations at Zappone Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. “Now, they’re sitting at home making a lot of decisions that before, they might have been, ‘Well, I have to talk it over with my husband or wife.’ We like the way it’s going. I do think it’ll change the industry. That may be the silver lining.”
“It just changed the dynamic — you had 20 to 30 emails with someone rather than three or four,” Garvey said.
Still, all agree there is nothing quite like the in-person experience of buying a vehicle.
“I won’t complain, it’s a godsend,” said Christopher D’Ella, vice president and CFO of Della Auto Group. “It allows us to employ our employees. It’s very difficult to purchase a car without being able to come in and look at it and see where things are on the vehicle and make sure you’re comfortable with it.”
“We’re definitely happy to have it,” Carusone said. “The most important thing is the customer experience is better.”
The dealers agree that allowing test drives again was a big hurdle. Some noted they don’t accompany drivers on those drives.
“A lot depends on assessing your customers’ comfort levels with that,” Della said. “Some people do want you on that test drive and some people want no part of it. We have to make sure they’re comfortable.”
As the North Country is now in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening and the Capital District will be soon, the dealers agree that in-person appointments in the showroom are a welcome step toward normalcy. While sales naturally haven’t been what they would have normally, between auto companies sweetening deals for consumers and customers being forced to do more research, it hasn’t been as bad a time as first feared.
“We’ve determined what their needs and wants are,” Carusone said. “They’re in and out in a much shorter time. It has changed the business model.”
