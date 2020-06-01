Car dealers move toward normal, but have learned during pandemic

“I don’t know about other dealerships, but we rejiggered our setup, spaced out the service room, moved some of the cars out to help with keeping social distance, and we’ve been using masks, PPEs, the whole bit,” Garvey said.

Other things done by area dealerships include acrylic separators, arrows on the floor to guide customers and the staggering of times so that there is adequate time for disinfecting and cleaning.

When dealers could only show cars virtually, it changed how they did business, but business got done nonetheless.

“Between emails and FaceTime videos, we’ve narrowed it down to buttoning up the numbers agreeable to both of us,” said Pete Carusone, director of operations at Zappone Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. “Now, they’re sitting at home making a lot of decisions that before, they might have been, ‘Well, I have to talk it over with my husband or wife.’ We like the way it’s going. I do think it’ll change the industry. That may be the silver lining.”

“It just changed the dynamic — you had 20 to 30 emails with someone rather than three or four,” Garvey said.

Still, all agree there is nothing quite like the in-person experience of buying a vehicle.