The first retail cannabis dispensary in the Capital Region will soon open its doors in Schenectady.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced that Upstate Canna Co. at 1613 Union St. will open at 9 a.m. April. 1. The business is owned and operated by experienced entrepreneur Don Andrews. Andrews has owned and operated stores specializing in smoking, vaping, and cannabinoid hemp and accessories in Schenectady and Scotia.

The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on its opening day. Regular operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"We're building an equitable adult-use cannabis market that provides a safer product for New Yorkers, while offsetting the harms caused by the disproportionate enforcement of cannabis prohibition," Hochul said in a press release. "With this latest dispensary opening - the first in the Capital Region - we continue to advance our nation-leading industry and will continue to work towards achieving the aggressive goals embodied in the New York Cannabis Law."

Andrews thanked staff officials for their support.

"I am honored to be the first dispensary in the Capital Region to open their doors to the public and provide high quality, laboratory tested New York produced adult-use cannabis products," he said in the press release. "Thank you to the OCM and Governor Hochul for rolling out this program — they have done an outstanding job and have been great to work with. We are very excited to be a part of the foundation of the growing cannabis community and industry in New York State."

Currently, there are just five legally operating cannabis dispensaries in New York state. Three locations have opened in New York City, one in Binghamton and one in Ithaca.

