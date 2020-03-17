Businesses closing early or entirely due to coronavirus concerns

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the closure of bars and restaurants and encouraged non-essential businesses to close early across New York state to combat the coronavirus.
Here is a list of stores and businesses that are closed or closing early in the Glens Falls region:
- Dollar General — Stores will be closing one hour early daily to allow for cleaning and restocking of shelves. The first hour of operation will also be dedicated to seniors, who are most at risk, to shop in smaller crowds.
- Ski areas — West Mountain Ski Area has closed for the winter season as of Tuesday. Gore and Whiteface have suspended operations.
- Aviation Mall — The mall will be reducing hours until further notice. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Fun Spot in Queensbury, Lake George Lanes and Games in Lake George, King Pins Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls, Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward and Slate Valley Lanes in Granville have closed.
- Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe, located at 60 Glenwood Ave. in Queensbury, will delay its seasonal opening.
- Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark will be closed through March 31.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods has changed its store hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. In an effort to make shopping more convenient, those who do not wish to enter the store, can use Curbside Contactless Pickup during operating hours for those who shop online.
- Rocksport in Queensbury will remain closed until further notice. The rock climbing facility will reopen when it is allowable and safe to do so. The business will begin the process of crediting memberships and teams.
- Adirondack Winery will temporarily halt all wine tastings but is still open for retail sales at both 285 Canada St. in Lake George and 395 Big Bay Road in Queensbury. The winery is offering curbside pickup and free shipping on six or more bottles. For more information, go to www.adirondackwinery.com.
- The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau is locking the front door to its main office. The office is still staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but some employees are working from home. Staff remains available by phone, email or appointment.