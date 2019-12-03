{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — Business is already brisk at the new Dix Avenue location of Callahan's Discount Warehouse, even though the store just reopened Nov. 30 and the owners have not yet advertised the move.

"At this location, if we don’t advertise at all, we're still getting mobbed," said Andrew Callahan, who co-owns the business with his wife, Sarah.

The Callahans moved to 1128 Dix Ave. from North Street in Hudson Falls, where they took over the business four years ago, selling closeout and overstock items they buy in liquidation sales nationwide.

The new location, along a major travel corridor, is better-situated, but the interior space — about 3,000 square feet — is the same size as the old location, Callahan said. There could be potential for expansion in the new building, however.

The building used to house Affordable Auto Sales, which closed.

Callahan's employs two people full-time, three part-time. It is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Small appliances are the store's best-seller, and he'd like to get into selling larger appliances, too, Callahan said.

"Right now, we have a bunch of bedding, pillows. We've got winter apparel, slippers, women's jeans. We even have dog food," he said.

The store stands apart from other discount merchants — like Ollie's in Aviation Mall — with its rapidly rotating inventory, Callahan said. He doesn't buy huge lots, so he sells out quickly and his offerings change.

It's important to him and his wife to connect with the community and help local people in need, and they intend to use the store to do that, he said. They want use their social media presence to do good, he said.

"My wife and I own this business to have an impact on the community. Once we get in a groove, we're going to start community outreach projects. We want to leverage the business' advantages to help the community," he said.

