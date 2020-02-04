Bound by Fate Brewing emphasizes family ties in Schuylerville

Fate intervened in their favor when the space at 31 Ferry St. became available after the Revolution Café moved out.

“It looked like a taproom — the exposed brick, the shape of it. We have a wraparound deck, which will be perfect for live music in the summer,” Pam said.

The family had to jump over bureaucratic hurdles to get the right paperwork and licenses. They obtained their liquor licenses on Jan. 15 and opened on Jan. 17.

The business is using mostly locally sourced ingredients and is a certified as a farm brewery, Pam said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The taproom is starting with three beers on tap — a Mexican-style dark lager called Bronz’r; a New England IPA, Lupulion; and an English-style brown ale called Boat Bridge.

They wanted to bring traditional beer styles from around the world to Schuylerville, she said.

They're starting slowly with a two-barrel system, but will be gradually roll out new lines, with the goal of having 10 to 12 beers on tap.

The business already has had some success. The Lupulion was named second most popular beer at the Great Nor’Easter Winter Beer Fest, Pradacith-Demler said.