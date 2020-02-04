Bound by Fate Brewing emphasizes family ties in Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE — Bound by Fate Brewing’s name is apt, because the business is run by a strong family that believes they were destined to open a brewery.
“Our family has talked about opening a brewery for a decade. It was a lifelong dream. We didn’t choose Schuylerville. Schuylerville chose us,” said Pam Pradachith-Demler, co-founder and manager of operations.
Brett Demler was born in Schuylerville before moving away in 1987 when his father, Randy, got a job transfer.
Brett and Pam met while attending Columbia University. The couple moved back to the local area two years after their son, Weston, was born to be closer to Brett’s parents, Randy and Maureen. They were looking for a place close to St. George’s Episcopal Church, where Maureen Demler is a deacon.
Pam said Brett has been brewing beer for about a decade. Brett’s brother, Ryan, lives in Buffalo and is the director of operations for Community Beer Works. Another brother, Evan, is also involved in the business.
Pam said the family made the decision in December 2018 to open the business.
The family chose a big house on a hill called 9 Gables, because it was a place where three generations could live and start this business. They converted a barn at 7 Broad St. into a brew room.
Fate intervened in their favor when the space at 31 Ferry St. became available after the Revolution Café moved out.
“It looked like a taproom — the exposed brick, the shape of it. We have a wraparound deck, which will be perfect for live music in the summer,” Pam said.
The family had to jump over bureaucratic hurdles to get the right paperwork and licenses. They obtained their liquor licenses on Jan. 15 and opened on Jan. 17.
The business is using mostly locally sourced ingredients and is a certified as a farm brewery, Pam said.
The taproom is starting with three beers on tap — a Mexican-style dark lager called Bronz’r; a New England IPA, Lupulion; and an English-style brown ale called Boat Bridge.
They wanted to bring traditional beer styles from around the world to Schuylerville, she said.
They're starting slowly with a two-barrel system, but will be gradually roll out new lines, with the goal of having 10 to 12 beers on tap.
The business already has had some success. The Lupulion was named second most popular beer at the Great Nor’Easter Winter Beer Fest, Pradacith-Demler said.
Bound by Fate Brewing also has wines on tap from the New York City-based Raphael Winery, including a cabernet franc, sauvignon blanc and pinot noir rose. Pam said the wines go straight from keg to a tap and can be served one glass at a time.
There is no kitchen or food preparation on site. The business will be serving snack foods through some local businesses. In addition, there will be a variety of “pop-up restaurants,” she said.
The restaurant is open on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for the Valentine’s Day weekend. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14. There will be food, snacks and live music starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, there will be live music and a pop-restaurant on Saturday.
Business has been good so far and there are already regular customers, according to Pradachith-Demler.
“We wanted to create a space for people to come together, build relationships and talk over a pint,” she said.
Pradachith-Demler said the family is excited to be part of the Schuylerville business community.
“There are so many small-business owners, particularly a large contingent of women small-business owners who are brilliant, creative, passionate and collaborative and so supportive of new businesses,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.