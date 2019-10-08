SARATOGA SPRINGS — Bonacio Construction has unveiled its latest residential project — a 24-unit complex called the Van Dam Condominiums.
The one- to three-bedroom units are located in the historic building originally known as School Number 2 at 77 Van Dam St. There are floor plans ranging from 680 square feet to 1,345 square feet, according to a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The building was constructed in 1903 at the height of the Victorian boom and features a solid rock-faced ground floor and preserved architectural details. It is located near the Saratoga Race Course, farmers market and parks, according to a news release.
Occupancy is expected in early 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.