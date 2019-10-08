{{featured_button_text}}
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Bonacio Construction has unveiled its latest residential project — a 24-unit complex called the Van Dam Condominiums.

The one- to three-bedroom units are located in the historic building originally known as School Number 2 at 77 Van Dam St. There are floor plans ranging from 680 square feet to 1,345 square feet, according to a news release.

The building was constructed in 1903 at the height of the Victorian boom and features a solid rock-faced ground floor and preserved architectural details. It is located near the Saratoga Race Course, farmers market and parks, according to a news release.

Occupancy is expected in early 2020.

