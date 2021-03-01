Boats By George's plan to buy Lake George Forum sunk by renovation costs

LAKE GEORGE — Boats By George is not moving forward with its plan to purchase the Lake George Forum, citing the cost to renovate the building.
George Pensel, owner of Boats By George, was under contract to buy the Route 9 facility for $3 million. He wanted to convert it into a 50-boat showroom to accommodate his growing business.
However, General Manager Adam Pensel said on Monday that it would have been very expensive to remove the ice rink cooling system and install a new heating, air conditioning and ventilation system for radiant heat. Also, the locker rooms had to be converted into office space.
“The estimates probably ended up being 250% to 300% higher than what the expectation was,” he said.
In the wake of COVID-19, there are a lot of new standards required for buildings in terms of air circulation, according to Pensel.
“We want to do everything by the book and do it right. It would have been a lot,” he said.
The contract had a due diligence period with an opt-out, according to Pensel. He appreciated the understanding of owner Ralph Macchio Sr.
“We made our offer in good faith (and were) really excited about that purchase and wanting to move forward,” he said.
“Unfortunately, for those reasons, it just didn’t end up working out,” he added.
Macchio bought the 50,000-square-foot building for $1.81 million at a bank auction in 2009. It has been home to the Lake George Elvis Festival and some conferences, but has been largely underused.
Boats By George will continue to have discussions about expanding its showroom space, according to Pensel. The company currently has an 8,000-square-foot facility at 18 state Route 149 in Queensbury.
Pensel said the company will be turning its attention to the upcoming boating season.
“We’re not in a huge rush to make any decisions,” he said.
The business currently has a separate service center on Route 149 in Fort Ann, and has two other sales locations in Queensbury in addition to the main showroom: Boats By George on the Lake at 291 Cleverdale Road and another at Warner Bay.
