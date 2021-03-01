Boats By George's plan to buy Lake George Forum sunk by renovation costs

LAKE GEORGE — Boats By George is not moving forward with its plan to purchase the Lake George Forum, citing the cost to renovate the building.

George Pensel, owner of Boats By George, was under contract to buy the Route 9 facility for $3 million. He wanted to convert it into a 50-boat showroom to accommodate his growing business.

However, General Manager Adam Pensel said on Monday that it would have been very expensive to remove the ice rink cooling system and install a new heating, air conditioning and ventilation system for radiant heat. Also, the locker rooms had to be converted into office space.

“The estimates probably ended up being 250% to 300% higher than what the expectation was,” he said.

In the wake of COVID-19, there are a lot of new standards required for buildings in terms of air circulation, according to Pensel.

“We want to do everything by the book and do it right. It would have been a lot,” he said.

The contract had a due diligence period with an opt-out, according to Pensel. He appreciated the understanding of owner Ralph Macchio Sr.

“We made our offer in good faith (and were) really excited about that purchase and wanting to move forward,” he said.