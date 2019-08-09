Once again, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s campaign is impugning the character of The Post-Star, by falsely accusing us of not putting in their side of the story.
On Thursday, I covered a protest calling for the closure of detention camps at the southern border. The event began in City Park in Glens Falls and then protesters marched over to the office of Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, at 5 Warren St.
Organizers had also previously delivered a letter to her office requesting that the camps be closed.
I reached out to Maddie Anderson, Stefanik’s spokeswoman, asking if the congresswoman had a comment about the issue and call for closure of the camps. Anderson referred me to Lenny Alcivar, who is the spokesman for the campaign.
I thought that was a little odd, since I did not think I was asking for something regarding her campaign.
So, I forwarded the email to Alcivar. Instead of providing a comment about the issue of the detention campus, he responded with: “Unlike today’s protest organizers, Congresswoman Stefanik is proudly not a socialist. Their fellow activist and open border candidate Tedra Cobb should be held accountable for her supporters and for her refusal to support border funding.”
The Post-Star has a policy of only accepting words of the candidates themselves, either quoted directly, or delivered through a statement. So, if I strictly adhered to that policy, I could not juse Alcivar’s statement cannot be used for that reason alone. However, more importantly, his statement lobs accusations at Stefanik’s Democratic opponent, saying she supports open borders. It also says that everyone in the march was a socialist. Representatives from the Democratic Socialists of America, were present at the event, but it would be a stretch to say that everyone there was a socialist.
I told Alcivar that I could only use a comment from Stefanik herself.
He replied: “I’m assuming you will inform readers of this continued censorship of the Stefanik campaign while giving full, complete voice to socialists.”
I responded in an email that: “No, I am asking for a statement from Stefanik herself, or delivered through you, about this issue. I am not the one holding things up here.”
His final response was as follows: “The Stefanik campaign has spoken. Your publication chooses not to inform readers that you censor the Stefanik campaign responses because you disagree with them. Have the courage to transparently cite in your stories that your editor is dictating to you the terms of what is supposed to be unbiased political coverage. Neither your publication, nor anyone else, will ever dictate the voice of the Stefanik campaign.”
Then, Alcivar proceeded to attack me on Twitter: “@PostStar asked the Stefanik campaign for a response to the socialists. We did. The reporter assigned straight political coverage won’t publish our fact-based response under orders from his editor, but won’t tell readers. A true disservice to honest journalist anyone.”
I take offense to that. I take my job very seriously. And we try hard to present both sides. I quoted from the Trump counter-protesters.
In her personal account later, Stefanik said: “I am proudly not a Socialist. Their fellow activist and open border candidate Taxin’ Tedra must be proud to have the Socialist Party supporting her campaign.” Shame on the Post Star for censoring our response. But also thanks for reminding voters why #WeCantWaitTil2020.”
Still, this is not a substantive response. Even if Stefanik had said this to me directly, I probably would not have used it, because it has nothing to do with the events of the protest, which was calling for the closure of the detention campus.
Stefanik then tweeted: “2020 will be a choice between my campaign of #NY21 North Country Results vs. Taxin’ Tedra’s Far-Left and now Socialist Party-fueled Resistance. As I said #WeCantWaitfor2020 and a big thank you to this paper for propping up my opponents’ Socialist Party supporters!”
I don’t know why Stefanik does not believe she cannot give a simple answer to this question. Just say, she does not support closing the detention camps and be done with it, instead of raising the issue of socialism as a distraction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.