GLENS FALLS — Birch Bark Eatery owner Tania Sharlow is still getting up early to make the doughnuts, but is doing it in a larger location.
The vegan restaurant opened on Oct. 4 in its new location at 21 Ridge St. after moving from Route 9 in Queensbury near the Glen Drive-In.
“We definitely wanted more space, but we also were outgrowing the spot we were already in,” Sharlow said.
The new location was formerly home to Cornerstone Pizza Café and has about 3,500 square feet of space, including a basement, which is more than double the old location. There are 60 to 70 seats compared with 20 in the old location.
In addition, the restaurant is rebranding itself as a doughnut diner.
“Our entire menu is plant-based,” Sharlow said. “We have found if we advertise that part of our business, it immediately excludes some people. It turns them off.”
“With the doughnuts, it doesn’t really matter. It’s absolutely delicious,” she added.
The doughnuts are made using coconut milk and oil, in addition to all-purpose flower, yeast, sugar and salt.
A different variety of doughnuts will be offered every day including filled doughnuts such as Boston cream, cookie butter and peanut butter chocolate, classics such as maple glazed and strawberry iced and novelties including pumpkin cheesecake and lavender lemonade, according to a news release.
The restaurant has added breakfast. The breakfast menu includes the Doughnut Diner Sammy with maple-glazed doughnuts instead of toast, as well as pancakes, French toast specials, both hash brown and traditional breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, home fries, a breakfast burrito, oatmeal and other items, according to a news release.
New items have been added to the menu including a full pizza menu, a “Bir-Nut Supreme” doughnut burger and tofu and rice bowls.
Sharlow said people can enjoy the food, whether they are vegan or not.
“We find that people are: ‘Wow, we cannot believe how good that was,’” she said.
Other menu items are mozzarella sticks, blooming onions, fried pickles, loaded fries, Buffalo mac and cheese, chicken Parmesan, burgers and fries and pizza, according to Sharlow.
“People who are vegan travel for miles to enjoy the food I make for them that they can’t find anywhere else, and I’m so glad to be bringing my creations downtown so I can be a part of Glens Falls and feed people from all walks of life,” she said in a news release.
There is also a gluten-free menu with more than 40 options.
Sharlow, who is originally from Potsdam, previously worked at Dunkin’ Donuts.
She started the business in October 2018.
“I wanted to do something that would incorporate my lifestyle and my love for the restaurant industry,” she said.
The business has eight full- and part-time employees. There is also a back room that can be reserved for special events.
The business had a soft opening and shes hopes to have a ribbon-cutting at some point in the future with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Sharlow said the reception has been really good so far.
Birch Bark Eatery is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. The restaurant is closed on Wednesdays.
Sharlow said she has to take a break.
“I come in (at) 4 in the morning and I’m here until 10 at night, so I take a nap during the day.”
For information or to order ahead, call 518-741-0010 or email birchbarkeatery@gmail.com. More information can be found online at www.birchbarkeatery.com and on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
