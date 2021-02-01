Bennington Furniture buys Old Brick Furniture

Bennington Furniture has acquired Old Brick Furniture and will be changing the name of all stores to the Old Brick label.
Michael Fiacco, owner of Bennington Furniture, said he bought Old Brick in September because it made sense to get bigger to compete with online furniture sellers.
“You’ve got be able to buy more so the pricing can be better,” he said.
Fiacco said it is important to build up inventory.
“We put online everything that we carry and we try to stock it. The pandemic has made the supply chain very difficult,” he said.
Old Brick, which has locations in Albany and Schenectady, has been in business for over 25 years, according to its website.
Fiacco said the Bennington Furniture stores are in the process of liquidating some of the inventory. The stores will keep the best of the merchandise and bring in the Old Brick furniture.
“You’ll see a 60% change of the inventory in the stores,” he said.
All of the stores have about 125 employees total, according to Fiacco. He said he anticipates adding more salespeople in the future.
In addition, the company will need a bigger distribution center. The Queensbury store receives its furniture from the Bennington Furniture headquarters in Vermont. The inventory will be coming from the Albany Old Brick store for the time being, but a more central location is needed.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In addition to the Queensbury store on Quaker Road and the flagship location in Bennington, there are Bennington Furniture locations in Vermont in Rutland, West Dover and Manchester, and in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
The store features brands such as King Hickory, Wesley Hall, Bradington Young, Bassett Furniture, Flexsteel, Palettes by Winesburg, Tempurpedic and Stearns & Foster, according to its website.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.