Bennington Furniture buys Old Brick Furniture

Bennington Furniture has acquired Old Brick Furniture and will be changing the name of all stores to the Old Brick label.

Michael Fiacco, owner of Bennington Furniture, said he bought Old Brick in September because it made sense to get bigger to compete with online furniture sellers.

“You’ve got be able to buy more so the pricing can be better,” he said.

Fiacco said it is important to build up inventory.

“We put online everything that we carry and we try to stock it. The pandemic has made the supply chain very difficult,” he said.

Old Brick, which has locations in Albany and Schenectady, has been in business for over 25 years, according to its website.

Fiacco said the Bennington Furniture stores are in the process of liquidating some of the inventory. The stores will keep the best of the merchandise and bring in the Old Brick furniture.

“You’ll see a 60% change of the inventory in the stores,” he said.

All of the stores have about 125 employees total, according to Fiacco. He said he anticipates adding more salespeople in the future.