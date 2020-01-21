Barkeater working on three new varieties of peanut butter cups

NORTH CREEK — Barkeater Chocolates owner Deb Morris had a problem. Demand for her peanut butter cups was outpacing her ability to make them.
Morris has not been able to keep her current peanut butter cup product line of milk chocolate, dark chocolate and milk chocolate with sea salt on the shelves. Now she is introducing new flavors — dark chocolate with sea salt, dark chocolate with toffee and even darker chocolate with honey.
“We had been planning to roll out these new flavors for some time now and knew that the way we were doing it wasn’t going to cut it,” she said.
Under the current process, the peanut butter had to be piped out by hand after the initial layer of chocolate was put in. The goal was to automate the process. There are already machines on the market that put a set amount of chocolate, hot fudge or other food into a container or baking tin.
But Morris said using that technology would not work with its crunchy peanut butter mix and with such a tiny amount going into the peanut cup mold.
Morris reached out to Melanie Fronhofer of Fronhofer Design in Glens Falls to draft plans for a new machine that would deposit the bottom layer of chocolate, the middle layer of peanut butter and then the top layer of chocolate to complete the peanut butter cup.
“We’ll be able to push out 600 of them in the time it took to do a hundred,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
The machine will measure out precise quantities, so each cup weighs 1.5 ounces, she said.
The new machine is about three-quarters of the way through its development phase. After the prototype is developed by the Greenwich-based Fronhofer Tool, there will be a testing phase.
“We expect the actual machine to be in our place and being used full-time by the end of March,” she said.
Business was brisk during the holiday season and Morris anticipates picking up even more with the new flavors, which debuted last Thursday in some select retailers.
The Capital Region locations where they are available are Fred the Butcher, the Honest Weight Food Coop and Pelligrino Importing.
The business employs seven people.
Barkeater has what it calls a “flavor advisory committee,” whose members meet once or twice a year to give input into proposed new flavors.
“These are people who have been great customers of our chocolates in the past, and they represent different areas, different ages, male and female,” she said.
In addition, Morris is teaching a class in chocolates and confections at SUNY Adirondack.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.