Barkeater working on three new varieties of peanut butter cups

NORTH CREEK — Barkeater Chocolates owner Deb Morris had a problem. Demand for her peanut butter cups was outpacing her ability to make them.

Morris has not been able to keep her current peanut butter cup product line of milk chocolate, dark chocolate and milk chocolate with sea salt on the shelves. Now she is introducing new flavors — dark chocolate with sea salt, dark chocolate with toffee and even darker chocolate with honey.

“We had been planning to roll out these new flavors for some time now and knew that the way we were doing it wasn’t going to cut it,” she said.

Under the current process, the peanut butter had to be piped out by hand after the initial layer of chocolate was put in. The goal was to automate the process. There are already machines on the market that put a set amount of chocolate, hot fudge or other food into a container or baking tin.

But Morris said using that technology would not work with its crunchy peanut butter mix and with such a tiny amount going into the peanut cup mold.

Morris reached out to Melanie Fronhofer of Fronhofer Design in Glens Falls to draft plans for a new machine that would deposit the bottom layer of chocolate, the middle layer of peanut butter and then the top layer of chocolate to complete the peanut butter cup.