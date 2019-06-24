{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Some Adirondack Trust Co. customers who made purchases over the weekend were reeling on Monday, following scheduled maintenance that affected bank accounts.

According to a statement posted on the company's website, some customers' purchases were processed multiple times.

Adirondack Trust Co. Executive Vice President Charles Wait said "every resource is dedicated toward fixing this issue."

Wait described the issue as pending transactions being processed incorrectly.

He said all customers continue to have access to their funds despite the issue.

The exact number of customers impacted is not known at this time and remains under investigation, Wait said.

As of 2:25 p.m. Monday, Wait said the company has reversed all of the duplicate transactions and and if customers have questions, they can call 518-584-5844.

The company has 13 branches in the region with one in Queensbury and another in Glens Falls.

