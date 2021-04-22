Bank appoints Blake Jones to senior vice president position

GLENS FALLS — Blake Jones has been appointed senior vice president for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co., Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co. and Upstate Agency LLC.

The announcement was made by the Arrow Family of Companies.

Jones had held the position of vice president and director of marketing for the banking company prior to the promotion.

As part of the senior leadership team, Jones will be responsible for all activities related to Arrow Family of Companies branding, marketing, communications and community outreach and development.

“Blake’s proven experience and knowledge will help elevate the Arrow Family of Companies brand as we continue to build and grow our customer experience within our eight-county service area,” said President and CEO Thomas Murphy in a news release.

Jones joined the company in 2012, was named director of marketing in 2017 and vice president in 2018.

She has more than 15 years of experience in communications and marketing.

Jones, a former Post-Star business reporter in Glens Falls, earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Washington and Lee University. She is active in the community, serving on various local nonprofit committees including the Southern Adirondack Child Care Network.

