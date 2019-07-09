LAKE GEORGE — Backstreet BBQ is sprucing up its patio area to make it more attractive to draw more business.
The business at 75 Dieskau St. received approval from the Planning Board last month to expand its existing concrete pad over an existing crushed gravel area and install landscaping timbers along the retaining walls for customers to place food and drinks and accommodate additional outdoor seating.
Owner Bob Merchant said the old retaining walls were pretty weather-worn and needed some upgrades.
“It will help us enhance and give us a better serving space for our customers,” he said.
There will be a live-edge timber bar top, which has outlets for plugging in computers and other electronic devices.
The business has put in new furniture and is upgrading the landscaping, according to Merchant. It also added an outdoor walk-in cooler to help beverage service.
Merchant has owned the business for six years.
“We’ve been very successful. We’ve got a good local following,” he said.
He said the business works with local charities including the local Toys for Girls and Boys campaign of the U.S. Marine Corps League, and he is active with the Winter Carnival.
