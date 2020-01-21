Aviator Restaurant in Queensbury closes for winter

QUEENSBURY — The Aviator Restaurant has closed for a winter break.

The restaurant at the Warren County airport will not reopen until the spring, according to Rich Schermerhorn, owner and fixed base operator at the airport.

Schermerhorn said in an email that closing the restaurant for the rest of winter was simply a matter of economics.

“In the summer, when the Warren County airport and Lake George are busier, business is excellent,” he said. “In the winter, when Lake George is quieter and many of our regulars are vacationing in Florida, the economics of the operation can be a challenge.”

Staff was notified over the weekend, according to Schermerhorn.

Schermerhorn said the restaurant, which opened in 2016, has been a success “thanks to our talented chef Denver Grover and our dedicated, welcoming and professional staff.”

People who wish to redeem the unused portion of their gift certificates can mail the gift card and their name, address and contact phone number to The Aviator Restaurant at 536 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A check will be mailed within 14 days for the outstanding balance of the gift card.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

