QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall will hold its Mall-O-Ween on Oct. 31.
Children’s trick-or-treating will be held throughout the mall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Candy will be offered at participating stores. People should look for the “We Have Candy” signs posted in store windows, according to a news release.
Children’s costume contests will be held near J.C. Penney at the following times: Ages up to 4 at 5:30 p.m.; ages 5 to 8 at 6 p.m. and ages 9 to 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Prizes from mall merchants will be awarded for the cutest, scariest and most original in each age category.
Spirit Halloween will be offering free children’s face painting from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of its store.
People can register for a chance to win a family four-pack of Regal Cinemas movie tickets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. near the stage area near J.C. Penney.
The Body Barre students will present “The Tethered” Halloween dance performance inspired by the movie “Us” at 5 p.m. at the stage area near J.C. Penney.
