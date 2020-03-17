Aviation Mall reducing hours in response to coronavirus threat

QUEENSBURY — Aviation Mall has announced revised hours in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mall will open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, according to a news release from Pyramid Management Group, the mall’s owner.

The reduction in hours is also consistent with the needs of businesses across the Pyramid portfolio that are continuing to stay open.

The change also applies to Crossgates Mall.

Mall officials have implemented additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

