Ash Anand buys former Merrill Magee Restaurant and Inn, rebrands it as The Bond

WARRENSBURG — Local businessman Ash Anand has purchased the former Merrill Magee Restaurant and Inn and will use his Grist Mill staff to work on the new venture as he rebuilds that restaurant, which was destroyed by fire in November.

Anand has renamed the property at 3 Hudson St. as The Bond after the first settler in Warrensburg, William Bond, and the restaurant will be called 1786 in reference to when the settlement occurred.

Anand plans to be open by mid-March and serve dinner seven nights a week. He hopes to open the inn even earlier.

He plans to add a tent for wedding events to the property to accommodate 200 guests once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, according to a news release.

Anand’s Grist Mill was destroyed by fire in November and is in the process of being demolished.

Henk Schonoveld, head chef at the Grist Mill, and sous chef Paul MacPherson will be relocating to 1786 to help with the startup. Also assisting is head server Joyce Wolf.

The menu is expected to feature a variety of locally sourced products, as well as Adirondack spirits and craft beer selections. Other Grist Mill employees will be transitioning to the new restaurant while the rebuild takes place.