Ash Anand buys former Merrill Magee Restaurant and Inn, rebrands it as The Bond

WARRENSBURG — Local businessman Ash Anand has purchased the former Merrill Magee Restaurant and Inn and will use his Grist Mill staff to work on the new venture as he rebuilds that restaurant, which was destroyed by fire in November.
Anand has renamed the property at 3 Hudson St. as The Bond after the first settler in Warrensburg, William Bond, and the restaurant will be called 1786 in reference to when the settlement occurred.
Anand plans to be open by mid-March and serve dinner seven nights a week. He hopes to open the inn even earlier.
He plans to add a tent for wedding events to the property to accommodate 200 guests once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, according to a news release.
Anand’s Grist Mill was destroyed by fire in November and is in the process of being demolished.
Henk Schonoveld, head chef at the Grist Mill, and sous chef Paul MacPherson will be relocating to 1786 to help with the startup. Also assisting is head server Joyce Wolf.
The menu is expected to feature a variety of locally sourced products, as well as Adirondack spirits and craft beer selections. Other Grist Mill employees will be transitioning to the new restaurant while the rebuild takes place.
“We are so excited that our core team has all agreed to come on board at the new place. Their expertise, versatile skill sets and customer-driven service will continue to be an asset for Lotus (Anand's Lotus Group of Companies). Friendly faces will only make the guest experience better and help us drive business from the beginning,” said Kate Belden, director of hospitality for Lotus.
The restaurant features smaller private dining spaces, a rustic bistro area and a main dining room with cathedral ceilings, beam work and several fireplaces.
The inn also has 10 rooms, each with bathrooms and fireplaces, which will be converted to gas. There are also plans to install a hot tub and renovate the exterior façade. In addition, Anand plans to install additional gardens and paved pathways as well as a gazebo.
Anand said he wants to develop the property into a destination vacation spot.
“Lotus has been servicing this area for over a decade now. This expansion gives us access to not only new business offerings and new customers, but also added employment and economic growth locally,” he said. “I am extremely excited with our acquisition of The Bond, 1786. We love preserving and restoring history, adding economic benefits to our local community and keeping our existing team.”
The property has a rich history dating back to 1839. It was once home to Grace Merrill Magee, who lived to be 91. The home was purchased in 1981 by Ken and Florence Carrington, who converted it from a residence to a country inn, according to the organization’s website.
The house is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. There is also a pool on the grounds, which is reported to be the oldest private pool in the state.
The property was purchased in 2006 by brothers John and Chris Brown and brother and sister Stuart Smith and Connie Smith, who opened a large tavern and lounge.
Husband and wife Michael and Donna Flanagan and Michael’s brother Richard Flanagan and wife Leslie purchased the property from foreclosure in 2014. The Flanagans had hosted large family parties at the estate and wanted to see the property revitalized.
The new owners made renovations to the property including construction of the new kitchen, restaurant and tavern, which opened in December 2015.
