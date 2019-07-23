GLENS FALLS — Arrow Financial Corp. had a net income of $8.9 million in the second quarter, the company announced last week.
That was down from the $9.7 million in net income reported for the second quarter of 2018.
Total loans from March 31, 2019, through June 30 grew by $45.1 million, to $2.3 billion, according to a news release from the company.
The net interest income rose to $21.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $21 million for the same period last year.
The company has opened a new Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co. office in Rotterdam and announced plans for its 12th branch office in Latham, which is anticipated to open in early 2020.
Arrow Financial Corp. is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls. It is the parent company of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co.
