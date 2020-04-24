Arrow Financial Corp. reports quarterly earnings

In mid-March, Arrow limited access at all facilities to appointment-only, encouraging customers to use no-contact alternatives such as digital banking, drive-ins and ATMs. Also in March, Arrow expanded remote work arrangements for a large portion of its employee base, discontinued employee travel, minimized in-person meetings and implemented social distancing for essential employees who remained on-site.

Arrow said it continues to work with individuals and businesses seeking temporary financial assistance, and "demand for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has been significant." Both of Arrow's subsidiary banks are participating in the program as a way to deliver relief for small businesses in its markets.

Arrow officials, in the new release, said "the company expects with the slowing economy and deteriorating economic outlook, increased unemployment and decreased consumer and commercial spending, that there may be adverse effects on, among other things, our customer deposits, the ability of our borrowers to satisfy their obligations, a decline in the demand for loans and our other financial products and services which may negatively impact the company.

"Although the company has, and will continue to take steps to mitigate against the impact of the pandemic on its operations, it cannot provide any assurance that these actions will be successful."

