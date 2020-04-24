Arrow Financial Corp. reports quarterly earnings

GLENS FALLS — Arrow Financial Corp. on Friday announced operating results for the three-month period that ended March 31.
Arrow, a multibank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency LLC and North Country Investment Advisers Inc.
Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $8.1 million, compared to $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Steady loan growth continued in the first quarter of 2020, as total loans grew by $28.1 million from December 31, 2019, to $2.4 billion. Net interest income increased to $23 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $21.1 million for the comparable quarter of 2019, according to a news release.
In the news release, Arrow noted that in February, Arrow's Business Continuity Task Force deployed its pandemic plan for the impending arrival of the novel coronavirus to upstate New York. Since then, a team of more than 25 members, representing leadership from across the organization and chaired by the bank's chief operating officer, has overseen an effort to protect its employees, customers and communities while continuing to deliver essential banking services.
The efforts have included limiting access to its facilities, incorporation of social distancing and remote work for a large portion of its personnel, the release states.
In mid-March, Arrow limited access at all facilities to appointment-only, encouraging customers to use no-contact alternatives such as digital banking, drive-ins and ATMs. Also in March, Arrow expanded remote work arrangements for a large portion of its employee base, discontinued employee travel, minimized in-person meetings and implemented social distancing for essential employees who remained on-site.
Arrow said it continues to work with individuals and businesses seeking temporary financial assistance, and "demand for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program has been significant." Both of Arrow's subsidiary banks are participating in the program as a way to deliver relief for small businesses in its markets.
Arrow officials, in the new release, said "the company expects with the slowing economy and deteriorating economic outlook, increased unemployment and decreased consumer and commercial spending, that there may be adverse effects on, among other things, our customer deposits, the ability of our borrowers to satisfy their obligations, a decline in the demand for loans and our other financial products and services which may negatively impact the company.
"Although the company has, and will continue to take steps to mitigate against the impact of the pandemic on its operations, it cannot provide any assurance that these actions will be successful."
