GLENS FALLS — Arrow Financial Corp. on Tuesday announced that net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.1 million compared with $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Steady loan growth continued in the third quarter of this year, as total loans grew by $55.3 million from June 30, 2019, to $2.3 billion, according to a news release.
Net increase income increased $22.3 million compared with $21 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Return on average equity was 13.82% and a return on average assets was 1.32% for the third quarter, compared with 13.96% and 1.28%, respectively, a year earlier.
Total loans increased by nearly 10% to $2.3 billion and deposits grew by 8.6% over the period year to $2.6 billion.
Arrow Financial Corp. is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls. It is the parent firm of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co.
