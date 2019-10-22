{{featured_button_text}}
GLENS FALLS — Arrow Financial Corp. on Tuesday announced that net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.1 million compared with $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Steady loan growth continued in the third quarter of this year, as total loans grew by $55.3 million from June 30, 2019, to $2.3 billion, according to a news release.

Net increase income increased $22.3 million compared with $21 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Return on average equity was 13.82% and a return on average assets was 1.32% for the third quarter, compared with 13.96% and 1.28%, respectively, a year earlier.

Total loans increased by nearly 10% to $2.3 billion and deposits grew by 8.6% over the period year to $2.6 billion.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls. It is the parent firm of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

