Arrow donates more than $4 million to charities in last decade

GLENS FALLS — Arrow Financial Corp. has donated more than $4 million to charities in the past 10 years through its various companies, the company announced on Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co., Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co. and Upstate Agency LLC have supported hundreds of community groups, business associations and local not-for-profits. The contributions have helped many organizations and helped the causes of economic development, affordable housing, food security, financial literacy, education and youth services, health and human services, environmental preservation, arts and culture, veterans, first responders and others, according to a news release.

In addition, volunteerism and education is part of the company’s culture in each community it serves throughout Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Essex and Clinton counties.

“Caring for our communities directly impacts the customers, businesses and neighborhoods we serve,” said President and CEO Thomas Murphy in a news release.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0