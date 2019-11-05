GLENS FALLS — Arrow Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share.
The dividend is payable Dec. 13 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 9.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
It represents an increase of 3% over the cash dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2018, as a result of the 3% stock dividend distributed Sept. 27.
Arrow is the parent company of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.