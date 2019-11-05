{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Arrow Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share.

The dividend is payable Dec. 13 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 9.

It represents an increase of 3% over the cash dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2018, as a result of the 3% stock dividend distributed Sept. 27.

Arrow is the parent company of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co.

