GLENS FALLS — Arrow Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share.

The company’s board of directors voted on July 31 to declare the dividend payable on Sept. 13 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 4. This is an increase of 3% over the cash dividend paid in the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the 3% stock dividend distributed Sept. 27, according to a news release.

Arrow is the parent company of Glens Falls National Bank, Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co., North Country Investment Advisers and Upstate Agency.

