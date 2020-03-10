Argyle blacksmith organizes national conference at fairgrounds

You reach the hilltop home of Rand and Freya Condell off Route 40 in Argyle, after the paved road turns to dirt.

A brick patio overlooks the farm fields below, and a door on the ground floor leads into Rand’s forge. Inside, it’s dark and cool, and power hammers and gas welding tanks stand on the shop floor, and bars of metal hang on the walls, along with hammers, rasps and wrenches.

Flames lick at the brick chimney in the side-draft forge, where a sturdy, bare-handed man is digging in the coals with a pair of tongs.

The forge can heat up to 2,200 degrees, but the room stays cool — “it’s very localized,” says Rand of the heat from the fire.

He unearths a chunk of steel that glows a soft red and slips it into a hole in a metal block, then hammers it down.

Condell is 72, with thinning gray hair and a trim beard. He hits the steel hard with the hammer, so little blobs of metal, glowing red, fly off.

Condell is the organizer of this year’s conference of the Artist Blacksmith Association of North America, which draws blacksmiths from around the continent and some from overseas and will be held June 3-6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton.