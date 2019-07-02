{{featured_button_text}}
AngioDynamics on Queensbury Avenue

AngioDynamics’ Queensbury facility sits at the intersection of Queensbury Avenue and Hicks Road, as seen in 2011. Queensbury officials have approved a proposal by the company to demolish a 6,900-square-foot portion of the existing building and build an 8,600-square-foot addition.

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — AngioDynamics is looking to spruce up its office space.

The Queensbury Planning Board on June 20 approved a proposal by the company to demolish a 6,900-square-foot portion of the existing building at 603 Queensbury Ave. and construct a two-story, roughly 8,600-square-foot addition.

Engineer Dan Ryan said the company needs more conference rooms and space for administration and training.

The project also includes a 1,500-square-foot attached outdoor pavilion for company events.

This company currently places tents on that site for events.

“This is really just a more permanent solution,” he said.

