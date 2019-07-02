QUEENSBURY — AngioDynamics is looking to spruce up its office space.
The Queensbury Planning Board on June 20 approved a proposal by the company to demolish a 6,900-square-foot portion of the existing building at 603 Queensbury Ave. and construct a two-story, roughly 8,600-square-foot addition.
Engineer Dan Ryan said the company needs more conference rooms and space for administration and training.
The project also includes a 1,500-square-foot attached outdoor pavilion for company events.
This company currently places tents on that site for events.
“This is really just a more permanent solution,” he said.
