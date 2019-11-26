{{featured_button_text}}
LATHAM — AngioDynamics recently acquired Eximo Medical Ltd. 

AngioDynamics purchased the Israeli company for $46 million up front and up to an additional $20 million based upon technical and revenue milestones, according to a news release.

This transaction expands AngioDynamics’ existing Vascular Interventions and Therapies product portfolio by adding Eximo’s proprietary laser technology, which has received approval for use in the treatment of peripheral artery disease.

In addition, the laser technology advances patient treatment options and care by treating a variety of PAD lesion types both above- and below-the-knee, according to a news release.

“The acquisition of Eximo brings a remarkable, foundational technology to our portfolio that will change the way caregivers deliver treatment to patients with PAD,” said Jim Clemmer, president and CEO of AngioDynamics in a news release.

AngioDynamics, which has also has offices in Glens Falls and Queensbury, makes treatments to fight cancer and blot clots including the NanoKnife, which helps use electrical pulses to open pores in pancreatic tumors, causing them to die.

