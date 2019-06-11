AngioDynamics has officially sold its building at 10 Glens Falls Technical Park to Medline Industries for $5.75 million.
The sale was completed on May 31, according to Warren County deed records.
GLENS FALLS — AngioDynamics is selling one of its two manufacturing buildings in Glens Falls.
AngioDynamics announced in April that it was going to sell its business making catheter-related products to the Illinois-based company for $167.5 million. That business employs about 350 workers and company officials said that is not expected to change.
This sale will allow AngioDynamics to pay off debt and focus on other aspects of its business such as treatments to fight cancer and blot clots. The company makes the NanoKnife, which helps use electrical pules to open pores in pancreatic tumors, causing them to die.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.