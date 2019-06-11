{{featured_button_text}}
AngioDyanmics sale of Building 10 completed

Chris Rock of Hudson Falls works in the clean room at AngioDynamics in Building 8 in Glens Falls, where he builds the NanoKnife. The device can possibly double the life expectancy of people with stage 3 pancreatic cancer and it was recently approved by the FDA for clinical trials. Building 8, and the NanoKnife, will remain with AngioDynamics but Building 10 next door has been sold to Medline.

 Kathleen Moore file photo, kmoore@poststar.com

AngioDynamics has officially sold its building at 10 Glens Falls Technical Park to Medline Industries for $5.75 million.

The sale was completed on May 31, according to Warren County deed records.

AngioDynamics announced in April that it was going to sell its business making catheter-related products to the Illinois-based company for $167.5 million. That business employs about 350 workers and company officials said that is not expected to change.

This sale will allow AngioDynamics to pay off debt and focus on other aspects of its business such as treatments to fight cancer and blot clots. The company makes the NanoKnife, which helps use electrical pules to open pores in pancreatic tumors, causing them to die. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Load comments