QUEENSBURY — The owners of Angelina’s Pizzeria are looking to get “fed up” in their new space.
Jeff and Gregory Aunchman bought the property at 410 Bay Road from Peter Shabat for $650,000 last week and are planning to move from their current location at 216 Quaker Road.
Jeff Aunchman said they are excited to have triple the space in the new location. They hope to open by July.
“We’re working really hard to get everything up and going,” he said.
They are rebranding the restaurant as Angelina’s: Fed Up, which stands for Forever Delivering Unbelievable Pizza and creating a new logo.
The brothers have been interested in the space, which was formerly home to the SUNY Adirondack culinary building, for a long time because of its proximity to the college.
“It’s a great location. We wanted to own our own building. This is a really good spot that’s close to the current location,” Aunchman said. “We just fell in love with the building.”
The community college had been leasing the building until last fall, when it moved into its new space at 14 Hudson Ave. in Glens Falls.
Aunchman said he enjoyed negotiating with Shabat.
They are not doing extensive renovations, just some remodeling and redecorating, he said. They will bring most of their equipment and will make some upgrades.
The new owners are working to obtain a liquor license.
The Aunchmans have been in business for about 14 years.
