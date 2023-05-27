Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAKE GEORGE — Since 1983, every summer over 50,000 riders and passengers flock to Lake George for Americade — the world's largest multi-brand motorcycle rally.

Christian Dutcher, whose parents began the rally 40 years ago, has been organizing the five-day event for the past "five or six years" and even though he began working on the rally as a full-time job in the early 2000s, he said he's been working at Americade "for as long as he can remember."

The event, which is taking place a week earlier than usual from May 30 to June 4, is celebrating 40 years with some first-time activities and offerings, most of which are open to the public free of charge.

On Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Charles R. Wood Park, Americade is hosting free concerts. There will be food, drinks and merchandise available for purchase and the event will conclude with a hot air balloon glow.

"They're free to the public as a celebration and a thank you to the public for 40 years," Dutcher told The Post-Star on Friday. "We are integrating a motorcycle stunt show and the hot air balloon glow as a finale with the music."

Dutcher also shared something he's excited to bring to the event for the first time this year.

"We will close four lanes of Beach Road between the steamboat docks and Kennedy Street. A big portion is for our expo, but a big portion is also for a large free area with motorcycle entertainment — a custom motorcycle show called "Bring It" sponsored by Rider Magazine, street entertainers, some food and a motorcycle stunt show," he said. "It's a nice central gathering spot that I think people will really enjoy."

Americade will also run until Sunday this year, another first for the event.

Of all the things to celebrate after 40 years, Dutcher was proud to announce three of the original volunteers are still part of the efforts and have been since the annual event's inception.

Although the rally only runs for less than a week a year, it provides enough work for several employees including Dutcher all year round.

Dutcher said he thinks the change of dates with the rally immediately following Memorial Day has been well-received and plans to stick with the new schedule in the future.

"With this change, we have more motorcycle factories participating in Americade than we have had in the past at least 10 years. The expo is sold out, our pre-registration trendline is very much up; people really responded positively to it," he said. "I have to assume the number of people who show up during the event will also increase as well."

Dutcher's favorite part of the rally is a partnership with Ride for Kids, sponsored by the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

"They're a very polished, organized group that works directly with motorcycle manufacturers, Honda specifically, and we are the only event that they partner with in the entire country. All of the other rides they do are independent," he shared. "So on Saturday, we have the charity ride, that people can, but don't have to pay to be a part of, and it usually generates tens of thousands of dollars for the charity."