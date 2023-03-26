GLENS FALLS — When picturing downtown Glens Falls on any given weekend, local business owners are as busy as bees with the normal flow of everyday buying and selling.

But when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association State Boys Basketball Tournament get underway in March, business booms with more than just locals.

Players, parents, siblings and beyond make their way from Cool Insuring Arena into the Glens Falls Downtown Business District to grab a snack, coffee, some new clothes, and often to find a place to rest close to the arena.

Candy and toy store Rude Betty moved to its Glen Street location from Exchange Street in late 2021 and said that being close to the arena has brought them more customers during March Madness.

“New customers is always a great thing,” manager Nikki Ogden said last week, a few days after the out-of-town visitors had departed from this year’s tournament. The games took place from the morning of Friday, March 17, through the afternoon of Sunday, March 19.

The boost of new customers at Rude Betty not only came from the store’s new location, but also the walkability of downtown from one business to others, and from the arena to downtown.

Ogden said that the tournaments also introduces growth to the city, and the merchants and city officials work together to help each other.

“The city is also supportive, too. Jeff (Flagg, city economic development director) is stopping in to chat. And other businesses help to by sending people our way from time to time. The owner of Lake George Olive Oil sends people our way and we do the same when we can,” Ogden said.

Mayor Bill Collins said the tournament has been part of the growth of the Glens Falls community. He noted that there are possible plans to introduce an additional day for next year, making the tournament Thursday through Sunday, with the addition of more teams competing.

State tournament organizers getting ready for a new format The State Boys Basketball Tournament will have a new look when it's played in 2024.

“The tournament brings in a lot of visitors who have an opportunity to visit us again later in the year,” the mayor said. “The Lake George Chamber of Commerce estimated an economic impact of $5 million dollars. If the tournament expands to a fourth day next year, that’s an extra day for Glens Falls to welcome many from other locations in New York state.”

Local restaurants also see an increase in clientele during March Madness. Lauren Urbonowicz, manager of Empire Pizza on Exchange Street, said they always see a surge of hungry basketball players, family members and spectators.

“There was a Friday night where we had people standing up and eating their slices because there wasn’t a place to sit,” she said.

Although Empire Pizza said the doors were being busted down by ravenous patrons, they also are buzzing around to hotels to make deliveries.

“We only have four tables in the shop and but when March Madness comes to town for the boys, the dining room fills up. I had a line out the door on Friday and Saturday for slices,” she said.

Both Ogden and Urbonowicz spoke to businesses in the city having less of a competition with each other and more focused on lending a hand to neighboring stores.

“When visitors come to town for the tournament they sometimes ask for food recommendations in town and we always try to help,” Susan Fake, an employee of Rude Betty said. “We want to support other businesses because they do the same for us.”

Urbonowicz said that they also have received a helping hand in the past from neighboring pizza shops, and she also mentioned that they have hopes for more events to make the same impact on business.

“I’ve been here for 14 years and whenever the tournament is in town there’s always a boost in business,” she said.

This year’s tournament attendance was 9,370 fans over the three days, officials said. Glens Falls has largely been synonymous with the boys basketball championships. The finals were held in the city from 1980 to 2016, but the went to Binghamton for three years. It was set to return to Cool Insuring Arena in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it that year, as well as the following March.

The contract to host the tournament will be up in for renewal come time for the celebration of March Madness in 2025. Collins said that Greater Glens Falls Amateur Athletic Championship Association will make the call on the details of a renewal bid.

“Based on the current three-year contract, Glens Falls will host the tournament again next year,” he said. “I believe the Greater Glens Falls Amateur Athletic Championship Association will be bidding to keep the NYSPHSAA State Tournament here in Glens Falls.”

He also noted that the organization hopes to bring back the Federation Tournament, a competition involving all of the championship teams that hasn’t been in Glens Falls for several years.