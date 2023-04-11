QUEENSBURY — All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York has a new home in Aviation Mall.

In a news release on Monday, Andy O’Rourke, founder and president the theater group, and its board of directors celebrated their one-year anniversary with the announcement of a new rehearsal and programming space in the mall's former Aeropostale store.

The new space became a reality after O'Rourke emailed a proposal to Garret Blair, specialty leasing coordinator at Aviation Mall, which is owned by Pyramid Mall Corp.

"We were shocked and overjoyed to receive an affirmative response from Blair and his company. We at AAP look forward to being a new tenant at the Mall," Carol Durant, managing director said, said in the news release.

The theater company's initial project is to produce their first musical production of "Snoopy!!! (Original)" with performances in April 2024.

Most of the preliminary parts of the new theater group's plan were accomplished in its first year, but finding a suitable rehearsal space was problematic. O’Rourke is a differently abled individual whose mobility relies on compliance with American Disabilities Act laws.

“We needed a rehearsal space that would serve the community with ADA compliance and parking. Our exhaustive property research was becoming futile; Aviation Mall was the outlandish solution,” Durant said.

O’Rourke said he was excited and overwhelmed.

“I’m so happy that this opportunity presented itself and fits with our motto 'Where inclusivity and creativity meet.' Community support is vital to our success. Our programs will make new memories for all at Aviation Mall plus meet the needs of AAP," he said in the release.

O'Rourke also said there will be a wide range of programs for participants.

"Programming will include music, crafts, arts and theatre. We are motivated and look forward to meeting the public while they attend various events at our AAP of Upstate New York’s new location in Aviation Mall (near Peter Harris)," he said.

AAP of Upstate New York is a nonprofit organization. Monetary support is accepted and appreciated in person, at Glens Falls National Bank, through Venmo, CLYNK at Hannaford, gofundme, and other fundraising activities.