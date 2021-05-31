Alexandra Davis joins Glens Falls law firm

GLENS FALLS — Alexandra Davis has joined Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes P.C. as an associate attorney.

Davis’ undergraduate education was at Wellesley College, where she received her B.A. in 2011.

Her legal education was at Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, where she received her J.D. in 2014.

Davis was admitted to the New York State Bar and New Jersey State Bar in 2015 and the Bar of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 2014.

She a member of the Warren County Bar Association and New York State Bar Association.

Her primary areas of practice in the law firm include real estate, corporate and commercial law and estate planning.

Davis lives in Glens Falls.

Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes P.C. is a full service law firm located at 1 Washington St., Glens Falls.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0