 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexandra Davis joins Glens Falls law firm
0 comments

Alexandra Davis joins Glens Falls law firm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Alexandra Davis has joined Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes P.C. as an associate attorney.

Davis’ undergraduate education was at Wellesley College, where she received her B.A. in 2011.

Her legal education was at Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, where she received her J.D. in 2014.

Davis was admitted to the New York State Bar and New Jersey State Bar in 2015 and the Bar of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 2014.

She a member of the Warren County Bar Association and New York State Bar Association.

Her primary areas of practice in the law firm include real estate, corporate and commercial law and estate planning.

Davis lives in Glens Falls.

Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes P.C. is a full service law firm located at 1 Washington St., Glens Falls.

Alexandra Davis

Davis
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should start saving for retirement in your twenties

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News