Work is progressing on projects by Aldi and O'Reilly Auto Parts to renovate old buildings on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury for new locations.

Aldi is renovating the former Toys R Us store into a new 25,000-square-foot grocery store. There will also be about 6,500 square feet for another tenant. Aldi plans to move from its current 15,000-square-foot store on Quaker Road. The new store is set to open by the end of the year, according to an Aldi official.

O’Reilly Auto Parts has demolished the building at 682 Upper Glen St., Queensbury, to construct a 7,500-square-foot store. The property was formerly home to the Fit Food Fast restaurant and a Friendly’s before that.

An O'Reilly official has said the company is targeting a late summer or early fall opening.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George.

