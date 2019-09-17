{{featured_button_text}}
Aldi construction continues

Construction continues Monday on the renovations to the old Toys R Us store on Upper Glen Street into the new home of Aldi. Aldi is constructing a new 25,000-square-foot grocery store. There will also be about 6,500 square feet for another tenant. Aldi plans to move from its current 15,000-square-foot store on Quaker Road. An Aldi official said previously that the new store is set to open by the end of the year.

 MICHAEL GOOT, mgoot@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — Construction continues on the renovations to the old Toys R Us store on Upper Glen Street into the new home of Aldi.

Aldi is constructing a new 25,000-square-foot grocery store. There will also be about 6,500 square feet for another tenant.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Aldi plans to move from its current 15,000-square-foot store on Quaker Road.

An Aldi official said previously that the new store is set to open by the end of the year.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments