QUEENSBURY — Construction continues on the renovations to the old Toys R Us store on Upper Glen Street into the new home of Aldi.
Aldi is constructing a new 25,000-square-foot grocery store. There will also be about 6,500 square feet for another tenant.
Aldi plans to move from its current 15,000-square-foot store on Quaker Road.
An Aldi official said previously that the new store is set to open by the end of the year.
