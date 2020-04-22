Aldi coming to Wilton; Spectrum also eyes lot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WILTON — Lowe's Home Improvement will be getting some new neighbors on its namesake's road.

Site clearing has started on a 2.10-acre lot to the north of Lowe's, which will be home to a new Aldi grocery store.

The Wilton Planning Board gave the final approval during its February meeting for work to begin.

Aldi South Windsor Division Vice President Bruce Persohn confirmed via email the plan for the new store. The planning for the store has been in the works since 2007.

"We are excited to confirm that we are planning to open an new Aldi store in the Saratoga Springs/Wilton area," Persohn wrote.

According to plans submitted to the Planning Board in November 2018, the store will be 19,896 square feet of retail space and 434 square feet of loading/storage area. The store will have 93 parking spaces.

The company recently renovated the former Toys R' Us on Glen Street in Queensbury and has been renovating/building new stores across the Capital Region.

Spectrum is also eyeing a lot next door to build a 4,050-square-foot commercial building, according to documents submitted to the Wilton Planning Board.